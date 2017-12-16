1 dead in Wilson house fire, 4 other homes damaged by flames

CBS North Carolina Published:

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A person died in a Wilson fire early Saturday that destroyed one home and damaged four others, authorities said.

The fire was reported at 4:18 a.m. at 301 Harper Street in Wilson, according to a news release from Rebecca Agner, spokeswoman for Wilson.

When fire crews arrived they saw a single-wide mobile home fully engulfed in flames, Agner said.

A person in the home died in the fire, according to the news release.

Four other adjacent mobile homes were damaged by the flames.

“Medical examiners will be working with Wilson Police to positively identify the victim and determine the cause of death,” the news release said.

Agner said that “no foul play is suspected,” but the fire is under investigation.

The Wilson Police Department and Wilson County EMS also responded to the call.

