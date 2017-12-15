Washington man wins big on lottery scratch-off

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Washington man is now a million dollars richer thanks to a lucky scratch-off ticket.

Jay Elkin, an overseas consultant on e-cigarettes, was home alone when he scratched a $200 Million Blowout ticket and found out he had won one of the game’s $1 million prizes.

“Disbelief,’ said Elkin when asked about his feelings at that time. “Just absolute disbelief.”

Elkin said he sent a photo of the ticket to a friend in Hong Kong, asking “Is this real?” His friend replied with a smiling emoji.

As Elkin claimed his prize Wednesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh, he had a choice of taking a $1 million annuity that has 20 payments of $50,000 a year or a lump sum of $600,000.

Elkin chose the lump sum and after required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $417,012.

“When I get the money in my hand and get home I’m going into the backyard and go, ‘Whoop! Whoop!,’ said Elkin.

Elkin purchased his lucky ticket at Cratches Mini Mart on N.C. 264 West in Washington.

So far players have claimed three of the game’s four $4 million top prizes and fourteen of the sixteen $1 million prizes.

Jay Elkin said the $1 million prize he won instantly on Tuesday means he can pay off his home equity loan and catch up on the bills.

Ticket sales from instant games like $200 Million Blowout make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $600 million a year