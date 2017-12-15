Travelers beware, scammers are taking advantage of the holiday season

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — While customers are looking to find the best deals this holiday season, they should also be cautious of holiday scammers, who are ready to take advantage of those booking last minute getaways.

Best is not always the cheapest. Those are the words AAA recommends keeping in mind while booking holiday travel. Scammers have been impersonating travel websites, offering cheap deals to get a hold of your money.

They reel you in with email campaigns, social media and ads hoping to take advantage of your need for a quick plane ticket or hotel room.

There are ways to avoid scammers including making sure the URL is correct and has no spelling errors, vetting their social media pages or booking your trip with a reputable source.

“Go to a travel agent,” said Rose Hardy, manager of Kinston’s AAA travel agency. “Go to someone that you can find again. When you call someone on the phone, they can represent themselves as anything. They can make that phone call look like you bought into a particular area. They can ghost a phone call to say it’s coming from a cruise line and it’s really not.”

Some other tips include calling the hotel or resort directly to confirm your trip is actually booked or digging into the fine print of the travel website you are navigating.

If you’ve been scammed, report it to the Better Business Bureau of Eastern North Carolina. Don’t let the scam artist take away someone else’s money.

 

