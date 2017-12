J.H. Rose super fan Marvin Jarman attended his 1,200th consecutive Rampant (both road and home) basketball game on Friday evening. It’s a streak that has lasted over 51 years, since Jarman’s freshman year at Rose. The school honored him before Friday’s game against C.B. Aycock with a 1,200 game shirt that all the players wore during introductions.

Other Friday scores:

Ayden-Grifton 71, South Lenoir 54

J.H. Rose 69, C.B. Aycock 55

Kinston 67, Greene Central 43