Jacksonville man charged with killing 9-month-old daughter

WNCT Staff Published: Updated:

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Jacksonville man charged with killing his 9-month-old daughter in September was captured in Connecticut Friday.

TraQuan Curtis, 21, faces an open count of murder.

Jacksonville police special victims unit detectives began investigating the death of the child in September.

On Thursday, Jacksonville police asked the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and the Waterbury Connecticut Police Department to assist with locating Curtis, who was believed to have fled to Connecticut.

The U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force and the Waterbury Police Department apprehended Curtis Friday without incident

Curtis will be held in Connecticut until extradited back to Jacksonville, North Carolina for prosecution.

“This investigation is ongoing and we are unable to release any additional information at this time” said Lt. Norman Davis, JPD Investigations Supervisors.

