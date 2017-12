GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A Greenville woman is in jail, charged with drug trafficking. According to a press release from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office, detectives with the office’s narcotics unit concluded a four-month-long investigation on December 14 with the arrest of Rebecca Nicole Phillips.

Phillips, 22, is charged with three counts of trafficking opium or heroin. She’s currently being held in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $1,000,000 secured bond as she awaits trial.