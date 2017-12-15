Greene Co. educator named Southeast Regional Teacher of the Year

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greene Early College teacher found out he was named the Southeast Regional Teacher of the Year in a surprise announcement Friday.

N.C. State Teacher of the Year Lisa Godwin and former teacher of the year Cindi Rigsbee surprised Camerson Gupton with the award.

Gupton teaches history at the school.

“If you could see what he does in that room, it would remind of of some of these movies where these teachers are super heroes,” said Rigsbee. “That’s Cameron Gupton.”

Gupton’s students were there to see him receive the award.

“That really affirms that I’m making a difference, the lives that I’m impacting,” Gupton said. “To have them behind me, some of the kids I’ve taught the past three years to be with me in that moment was amazing.”

Gupton will now go on to compete for N.C. Teacher of the Year this spring.