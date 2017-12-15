Greene Co. educator named Southeast Regional Teacher of the Year

WNCT Staff Published: Updated:

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greene Early College teacher found out he was named the Southeast Regional Teacher of the Year in  a surprise announcement Friday.

N.C. State Teacher of the Year Lisa Godwin and former teacher of the year Cindi Rigsbee surprised Camerson Gupton with the award.

Gupton teaches history at the school.

“If you could see what he does in that room, it would remind of of some of these movies where these teachers are super heroes,” said Rigsbee. “That’s Cameron Gupton.”

Gupton’s students were there to see him receive the award.

“That really affirms that I’m making a difference, the lives that I’m impacting,” Gupton said. “To have them behind me, some of the kids I’ve taught the past three years to be with me in that moment was amazing.”

Gupton will now go on to compete for N.C. Teacher of the Year this spring.

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s