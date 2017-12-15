Fourth suspect arrested in Hubert armed robbery

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A fourth person has been arrested and charged with luring victims into a Hubert residence and robbing them, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said.

Danielle Dunbar 27, was arrested Wednesday and charged with conspire to robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Jeremy Mays, 28, William, McKinney, 32, and Jessica Bolin, 29, all of Hubert, were arrested December 3 and face armed robbery charges.

Onslow County deputies responded to a residence in Hubert on November 25 .

Two victims were lured into a residence where deputies said Mays and McKinney robbed and assaulted them.

Mays and McKinney were armed, deputies said.

They fled the scene in a car driven by Bolin, deputies said.

Dunbar was with them when they committed the crime, according to deputies.

Mays and McKinney were given $100,000 bonds. Bolin was given a $75,000 bond, and Dunbar was given a $20,000 bond.

Anyone with information about this incident may contact Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113, Detective Curlee at Michael_curlee@onslowcountync.gov, or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273. Please refer to case 2017-021573 when calling.

