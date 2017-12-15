First Alert Forecast: Dry for now, wetter next week

SUMMARY: Dry weather continues for now, but a series of disturbances will bring rain early next week. Click on the video for a complete forecast.



THIS MORNING: Skies are partly cloudy with the chance of a passing light shower. Temperatures are in the lower to mid 30s inland and mid 40s along the coast. Winds are light. There is some frost on the windshields that you will have to contend with.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the 50’s. Winds are out of the west at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with temperatures in the lower 30s inland and upper 30s along the coast. Winds are light.

THIS MORNING: Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 40’s on Saturday and upper 50s along the coast.

