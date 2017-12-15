First Alert Forecast: Dry for now, wetter next week

SUMMARY: Dry weather continues for now, but a series of disturbances will bring rain early next week. Click on the video for a complete forecast.

THIS MORNING: Skies are partly cloudy with the chance of a passing light shower. Temperatures are in the lower to mid 30s inland and mid 40s along the coast. Winds are light. There is some frost on the windshields that you will have to contend with.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the 50’s. Winds are out of the west at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with temperatures in the lower 30s inland and upper 30s along the coast. Winds are light.

THIS MORNING: Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 40’s on Saturday and upper 50s along the coast.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

6am
Fri
34° F
precip:
0%
7am
Fri
34° F
precip:
0%
8am
Fri
37° F
precip:
0%
9am
Fri
41° F
precip:
0%
10am
Fri
46° F
precip:
0%
11am
Fri
50° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Fri
53° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Fri
55° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Fri
55° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Fri
55° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Fri
53° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Fri
49° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Fri
46° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Fri
44° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Fri
42° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Fri
41° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Fri
40° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Fri
38° F
precip:
0%
12am
Sat
36° F
precip:
0%
1am
Sat
34° F
precip:
0%
2am
Sat
33° F
precip:
0%
3am
Sat
33° F
precip:
0%
4am
Sat
32° F
precip:
0%
5am
Sat
31° F
precip:
0%
6am
Sat
30° F
precip:
0%
7am
Sat
30° F
precip:
0%
8am
Sat
32° F
precip:
0%
9am
Sat
37° F
precip:
0%
10am
Sat
41° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sat
45° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Sat
47° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Sat
49° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Sat
50° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Sat
51° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Sat
50° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Sat
45° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Sat
42° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Sat
39° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Sat
39° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Sat
38° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Sat
38° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Sat
37° F
precip:
0%
12am
Sun
36° F
precip:
0%
1am
Sun
35° F
precip:
0%
2am
Sun
34° F
precip:
0%
3am
Sun
34° F
precip:
0%
