Fayetteville grandfather killed in hatchet attack was struck 31 times, autopsy says

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A 63-year-old Fayetteville man who authorities say was killed by his own grandson suffered more than 30 wounds in the hatchet attack that killed him, according to an autopsy report released this week.

Joseph Naulty, 63, shared his home on Elgin Road with his son and grandson, according to the autopsy report. The night of Aug. 8, 2016, he went to bed at about 8 p.m., according to the autopsy report. At about 10 p.m., Naulty’s son woke up to the sound of screaming.

“He … ran downstairs to help, where he found his own son (the decedent’s grandson) covered in blood with a bloody hatchet nearby,” the report reads.

An autopsy later documented 31 individual wounds on Naulty. He suffered a total of 15 blows to the head, including four that cleaved through to his brain, and 16 blows to his upper extremities, including wounds to his hands and arms, according to the document.

The grandson was 15 years old at the time.

EARLIER: Fayetteville teen kills grandfather with hatchet, sheriff says

Neighbors said the man’s grandson was polite and helpful at times but also low key and socially awkward.

The teen has been charged as an adult, and is currently scheduled to face trial on a charge of first-degree murder in February.