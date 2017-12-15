Eight more face drug charges in 6th round of Operation Spotlight

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — Eight people have been charged in the fourth round of Operation Spotlight.

The operation is a collaboration between the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office, the Morehead City Police Department and Havelock Police Department to target drug dealers.

The following suspects face the following charges:

Marlee Maria Aguon, 29, N.C. Department of Corrections

*Will be served arrest warrant on a later date.

One count of possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance.

Joshua Andrew Barefoot, 32, N.C. Department of Corrections

*Will be served arrest warrants on a later date.

One count each of possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance, manufacture a schedule II controlled substance, sell a schedule II controlled substance, deliver a schedule II controlled substance, and maintaining a dwelling for the use or sale of a controlled substance.

William Charles Dwyer, IV, 40, Newport, NC

Bond: $25,000 secured

One count each of possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver methamphetamine, sell methamphetamine, and deliver methamphetamine.

Justin Alexander Mizelle, 22, Morehead City, NC

Bond: $15,000 secured

Four counts of sell and deliver heroin, and two counts of possession with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver heroin.

David Allen Patterson, 37, Beaufort, NC

Bond: $1 million US currency

Six counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, two counts each of possession with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver crack cocaine, possession of a stolen firearm, one count each of sell and deliver crack cocaine, and maintaining a dwelling for the use or sale of a controlled substance.

Denna Layden Scott, 45, Atlantic Beach, NC

Bond: $20,000 secured

One count each of possession with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver heroin, sell heroin, deliver heroin, and conspire to sell and deliver heroin.

Lance Hunter Taylor, 18, Newport, NC

Bond: $5,000 secured

One count each of possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver marijuana, sell marijuana, and deliver marijuana.

Cynthia Nicole Yusko, 29, Havelock, NC

Bond: $25,000 secured

One count each possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver a schedule III controlled substance, sell a schedule III controlled substance, deliver a schedule III controlled substance, possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver a schedule II controlled substance, sell a schedule II controlled substance, deliver a schedule II controlled substance and maintaining a vehicle for the use or sale of a controlled substance.