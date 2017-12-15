ECU’s graduation ceremony brings excitement and possibly traffic delays

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — More than two thousand students will graduate from East Carolina University on Friday.

The Fall Commencement Ceremony is located at Minges Coliseum and will begin at 10 a.m.

Students are asked to arrive forty-five minutes prior to the ceremony.

The Fall Commencement speaker will be John Clark, a 1996 East Carolina University graduate and Senior Vice President of Sales Operations for Fenway Sports Management.

Greenville drivers can expect delays Friday morning due to the graduation event.