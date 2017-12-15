Down Eats: Farmer and the Dail in Snow Hill

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) – If you’re passing through Greene County and looking for a place to get good southern food with a lot of love, you’ve got to try out Farmer and the Dail in Snow Hill.

Since opening in early 2017, Farmer and the Dail has become a hit with the regulars. What started out as a hobby on the weekends for owners Zac and Stacy Bailes, has now become a full-time job.

“The reason people like our business is because we make things like you would at home,” said Stacy Bailes.

“We wanted to be a part of growing the fabric of community. The social and economic development of this area,” said Zac Bailes.

And they’ve been able to do that, and please customers, with staples like their biscuit bombs. The best seller is a sausage biscuit bomb, featuring sausage from right here in the East wrapped up with cheddar cheese and a homemade buttermilk biscuit, using buttermilk from Simply Natural Creamery in Ayden.

“Cheese biscuit but then with sausage crumbled up on the inside. All the savory of the cheese, just melts and is gooey together,” said regular Jonathan Whitford.

“It’s local and I know she puts a lot of work into her food,” said Laura Willoughby.

If you’re looking for more of a sweet treat, the Farmer and the Dail has you covered as well. From homemade cookies and cupcakes, to decadent cakes and jacks.

The jacks are another reason why so many people keep coming back. The best sellers include the apple jack and peach jack.

“You know I loved that I could have something like this in the morning without having to go to Greenville, or Kinston or Goldsboro,” said Natalie Noble.

To learn more about the Farmer and the Dail, click here.