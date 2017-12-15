Children’s World Learning Center Pre-K Class

First Alert Meteorologists Dontae Jones and Megan Lindsey headed out to A Children’s World in Greenville, NC. They discussed the seasons, weather events that occur each season and even the clouds. The kids enjoyed making their own clouds and even enjoyed a science experiment.
WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.