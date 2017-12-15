AOL Instant Messenger signs off for last time

Published: Updated:

(WNCT) — AOL Instant Messenger is signing off for the last time Friday, December 15.

The instant messaging service first started in 1997, marking 20 years in existence.

In a statement titled, “One Last Away Message,” the vice president of communications product at AIM’s parent company, Oath, explained the decision.

If you were a 90’s kid, chances are there was a point in time when AOL Instant Messenger (AIM) was a huge part of your life. You likely remember the CD, your first screenname, your carefully curated away messages, and how you organized your buddy lists. Right now you might be reminiscing about how you had to compete for time on the home computer in order to chat with friends outside of school. You might also remember how characters throughout pop culture from “You’ve Got Mail” to “Sex and the City” used AIM to help navigate their relationships. In the late 1990’s, the world had never seen anything like it. And it captivated all of us.

AIM tapped into new digital technologies and ignited a cultural shift, but the way in which we communicate with each other has profoundly changed. As a result we’ve made the decision that we will be discontinuing AIM effective December 15, 2017. We are more excited than ever to continue building the next generation of iconic brands and life-changing products for users around the world.

Oath announced the decision to shut down AIM in October.

 

