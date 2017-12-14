Wreathes Across America comes to New Bern National Cemetery

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Wreaths Across America arrived at the New Bern National Cemetery Thursday.

The two trucks were escorted by veteran motorcyclists.

Almost 7,000 of the 8,000 graves in the cemetery will receive a wreath.

Several organizations came together to make all of this happen.

“As a veteran, it is important we come out here and put these wreaths out here to recognize the sacrifices that are made and just give it that right amount of honor and respect it deserves,” said Kevin Yates, one of those who escorted the wreathes through the town.

The wreaths will be placed on the tombstones Saturday beginning at 7 a.m., followed by additional activities starting at 11:30 a.m.