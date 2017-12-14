Wednesday New Bern house fire ruled accidental

By Published:

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Fire-Rescue responded to a call Wednesday morning about a two-story house on fire, reported the City of New Bern.

The house located at 1302 National Avenue was reported showing smoke from the roof and attic areas.

Firefighters arrived on the scene and noticed the flames spreading quickly from the second floor of the home into the attic.

Firefighters were able to control the fire within about twenty minutes to keep it from spreading.

The fire was contained in the second-floor bedroom and the attic of the house.

The owner of the house was not home at the time of the incident but told fire investigators that the home was being remodeled and a work crew was stripping paint when the fire started.

The cause of the fire has been ruled accidental.

