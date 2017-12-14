Silver Alert issued for missing Rocky Mount man

WNCT Staff Published:

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing endangered man in Rocky Mount.

Police said Brian Blackmon was last seen at 109 Focus Court in Rocky Mount wearing a cream-colored sweater, a black jacket, blue jeans and brown shoes.

He is believed to be suffering from dementia or another cognitive impairment.

According to the alert, he could be heading toward Raleigh, possibly in a red 2006 Lexus Generation with the license plate number EFN2104.

Police said anyone with information should call Officer Crumpton at the Rocky Mounty Police Dept at 252-972-1411.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s