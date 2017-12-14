Silver Alert issued for missing Rocky Mount man

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing endangered man in Rocky Mount.

Police said Brian Blackmon was last seen at 109 Focus Court in Rocky Mount wearing a cream-colored sweater, a black jacket, blue jeans and brown shoes.

He is believed to be suffering from dementia or another cognitive impairment.

According to the alert, he could be heading toward Raleigh, possibly in a red 2006 Lexus Generation with the license plate number EFN2104.

Police said anyone with information should call Officer Crumpton at the Rocky Mounty Police Dept at 252-972-1411.