Sandy Hook vigil will be held in Raleigh Thursday night

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — The North Carolina chapter of Moms Demanding Action for Gun Sense in America, part of Everytown for Gun Safety, will hold a vigil tonight in Raleigh to honor the five-year mark of the Sandy Hook School shooting.

The shooting took the lives of twenty children and six educators on December 14, 2012, in Newtown, Connecticut.

Thursday’s event is part of more than two hundred events happening across the county to remember the lives lost and to ask lawmakers to take more action to end gun violence.

The vigil will be held at 7 p.m. at the Community United Church of Christ located at 814 Dixie Trail in Raleigh.