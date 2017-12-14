Sandy Hook vigil will be held in Raleigh Thursday night

FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2013, file photo, a bus traveling from Newtown, Conn., to Monroe stops near 26 angel signs posted along the roadside in Monroe, Conn., on the first day of classes for Sandy Hook Elementary School students since the Dec. 14, 2012, shooting. The massacre in Newtown, in which a mentally troubled young man killed 26 children and teachers, served as a rallying cry for gun-control advocates across the nation. But in the three years since, many states have moved in the opposite direction, embracing the National Rifle Associations axiom that more good guys with guns are needed to deter mass shootings. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — The North Carolina chapter of Moms Demanding Action for Gun Sense in America, part of Everytown for Gun Safety, will hold a vigil tonight in Raleigh to honor the five-year mark of the Sandy Hook School shooting.

The shooting took the lives of twenty children and six educators on December 14, 2012, in Newtown, Connecticut.

Thursday’s event is part of more than two hundred events happening across the county to remember the lives lost and to ask lawmakers to take more action to end gun violence.

The vigil will be held at 7 p.m. at the Community United Church of Christ located at 814 Dixie Trail in Raleigh.

