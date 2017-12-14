Ribbon cut at low-income senior housing complex in Kinston

Published:

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A ribbon cutting was held in Kinston Thursday fora new affordable senior housing complex.

The apartments at Greenbriar Landing are located on 1000 Doctors Drive and are available to people 55 and over.

“A lot of times seniors are scared to go to that next level,” said Frankie Pendergraph, owner of Greenbriar Landing and Pendergraph management. “This is independent living.”

The apartments are located behind a neighborhood that sees flooding.

Residents of that neighborhood said they’re concerned the complex is going to increase their flooding risk.

