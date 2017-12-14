Protesters fight to keep NC courts independent from politics

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The fight to keep politics out of North Carolina courts continued in the east Thursday.

More than a dozen protestors attended a rally at the Pitt county courthouse.

They say, courts should remain independent from politics.

Protestors called their rally today the Silent Voices Silent Justice in reference to how changes made by legislators are effecting them.

According to Fair court NC and Democracy NC proposals they are protesting include one to eliminate the election of judges all together

Another to force judges to run for re-election after two years of serving.

Executive director of Progress NC Gerrick Brenner said he really wants people to know about how their court system is at risk.

“People will feel the effects when they go to court and they look at the judge  and they are going to wonder is this somebody who really going to look at my issue fairly and independently or through a political lens,” said Brenner.

The next scheduled rally for Progress NC will be in Charlotte on January 4th.

Many people Thursday wore wearing tape over their mouths.

Protesters feel it represents how a change to the judiciary system covers their voices and they are not being heard.

