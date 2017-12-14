Prescribed burn planned today for Croatan National Forest

CAPE CARTERET, N.C. (WNCT) — The United States Forest Service plans to conduct a 500 acre prescribed burn on the Croatan National Forest on Thursday.

The burn will take place on off Bogue Road in Carteret County, 2 miles northeast of Cape Carteret and 15 miles south of the District Office.

The public should be aware of the potential for smoke in the area along with firefighter traffic.

The burn is to reduce the amount of fuel on the forest floor to prevent future catastrophic wildfires and to improve wildlife habitation.

All prescribed burns follow smoke management guidelines.

The National Forests in North Carolina said firefighter and public safety is of the utmost importance when conducting prescribed burns.