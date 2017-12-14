‘Operation Santa Clause’ to benefit needy Pitt Co. children

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Hundreds of needy Pitt County children will have brand new presents under the tree come Christmas morning thanks to “Operation Santa Claus.”

Greenville Fire/Rescue, in conjunction with Pitt County Schools, picked up toys collected at different locations throughout the county and dropped them off at a warehouse.

Then, counselors and social workers were able to “shop” for toys to give to families in need of a little help.

“Because we’ve had families that have up to seven or eight children in the family and so the parents would not be able to do that without the help of people like you all in the community,” said lead counselor Cassandra Campbell.

Counselors and teachers in attendance said it shows how their love goes so much farther than the classroom.