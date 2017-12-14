Gov. Cooper brings more jobs to Edgecombe County

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper visited Edgecombe County on Wednesday to announce future state job plans.

Governor Cooper announced a new multi-million dollar investment to bring hundreds of jobs to North Carolina.

The new plan will impact the areas of Durham and Edgecombe counties.

Corning Incorporated, a company specializing in glass, ceramics, and other related materials, will invest about 275 million dollars between the two locations adding more than four hundred jobs.

Edgecombe County is planning on gaining a hundred of those jobs.

The future planned project also includes a warehouse facility.