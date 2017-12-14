Gov. Cooper brings more jobs to Edgecombe County

By Published:

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper visited Edgecombe County on Wednesday to announce future state job plans.

Governor Cooper announced a new multi-million dollar investment to bring hundreds of jobs to North Carolina.

The new plan will impact the areas of Durham and Edgecombe counties.

Corning Incorporated, a company specializing in glass, ceramics, and other related materials, will invest about 275 million dollars between the two locations adding more than four hundred jobs.

Edgecombe County is planning on gaining a hundred of those jobs.

The future planned project also includes a warehouse facility.

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s