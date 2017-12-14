First Alert Forecast: Cool and sunny to wind down the work week

SUMMARY: A series of fronts will bring another roller coaster of temperatures over the next 7 days. Click on the video for a complete forecast.

THIS MORNING: Skies are clear this morning with seasonably chilly temperatures in the mid to upper 30s inland and upper 40s to around 50 along the coast. It is breezy, with winds out of the southwest at 10 to 20 mph, thus it feels like it’s in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the 50’s. It will still remain breezy with winds out of the west at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy tonight with chilly temperatures in the lower 30s inland and upper 30s along the coast. Winds will be lighter, out of the northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the 50’s.

