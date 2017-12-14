Dozens of bikes donated to Onslow Co. elementary students

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT)–Christmas came early for elementary students in Onslow County today.

30 bikes were donated by Academy Sports to Jacksonville Commons Elementary.

Students with good behavior, good grades, and a need were chosen by the guidance counselor to receive brand new bikes.

“I remember when I received my first bike and it was one of those things where I just wanted to go outside every single day,” Jamar King, with Academy Sports, said. “I’m looking forward to putting the same joy in the kids’ minds and hearts.”

Students’ parents picked up the bikes on Thursday just in time for Christmas.

“It is an amazing blessing,” Angelle Harrison, the mother of a student, said. “I am a single mother of five beautiful children. With my daughter being able to receive a bike, I do my best and work hard to provide for my children but it’s always nice to have a little extra help.”

Each bike came with a helmet as well.

It’s the first year of the event and Academy Sports says it hopes to make this a permanent tradition.

