Deputies: Kinston man arrested with pound of marijuana in Hookerton

HOOKERTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A 68-year-old Kinston man was arrested in Hookerton Wednesday with a pound of marijuana, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office said.

Roger Eugene Harris was charged with possession with intent to sell, maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance and possessing drug paraphernalia.

A Greene County deputy noticed a vehicle parked at the boat landing across from Mt. Calvary Church in Hookerton Wednesday.

The deputy investigated and found Harris, the only person in the vehicle, in possession of a pound of marijuana, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Harris is out on a $5,000 secured bond and will appear in court January 5.