Boiling water advisory for Tarboro

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — The town of Tarboro issued a boil water advisory Thursday morning after a major leak was found in the water system.

According to a message on the town’s website, the water consumers of the town of Tarboro, in Edgecombe County, are experiencing periods of low pressure and outages in the distribution system due to a major leak in the water system.

Periods of low or no pressure in the distribution system increases the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system.

Therefore, the Division of Water Resources advises that when water is restored consumers boil all water used for human consumption (including drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation) or use bottled water.

Vigorous boiling for one (1) minute should kill any disease-causing organisms that may be present in the water.

This advisory remains in effect until further notice.

9 on your side will continue to bring updates on this incident.