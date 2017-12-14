Arrest made in Halifax Co. drive-by that killed 1-year-old

WELDON, N.C. (WNCN) – A 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting in Weldon on Dec. 7 that killed a 1-year-old.

Malcom Lukei Artis faces charges of first-degree murder and attempted murder in the shooting death of Jaxson Clay.

Artis, AKA “Marco,” “Macco,” and “Little Keith,” was also charged with discharging a weapon into an occupied property causing serious bodily injury.

Jaxson was shot in the head while inside a home on Elm Street around 8:15 p.m.

The child was the only one hit by gunfire.

Artis was arrested in Lithia Springs, Georiga with assistance from the FBI, North Carolina SBI, the Atlanta Police Department, and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

He will be extradited back to Halifax County.

Weldon police said the investigation is ongoing and will not release the motive behind the shooting.