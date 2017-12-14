5-year-old survivor of Texas church shooting wants Christmas cards

By Published:

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Tx. (WATE) – A 5-year-old boy who was shot at a church in Texas last month has a Christmas wish that you can help grant.

Ryland Ward lost his mother and sisters in the shooting on Nov. 5.

He was shot five times and is still recovering in the hospital, KSAT reported Tuesday. He is expected to remain in the hospital for another six to eight weeks.

“They still haven’t told him yet that his mom and sisters are dead, but I’m sure he’s kind of getting some kind of idea because he’s 5,” KSAT quoted his grandmother as saying.

Now Ryland’s family is hoping people will help fill his hospital room with Christmas cheer.

The family told KSAT Ryland enjoys getting cards and pictures of other children and their pets.
They’re asking people to include $1 in each card to help raise money to buy Ryland a go-kart.

Cards for Ryland can be sent to the following address:

Ryland Ward
P.O. Box 174
Sutherland Springs, Texas, 78161

You can also make donations to a GoFundMe site set up for Ryland’s family.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s