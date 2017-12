GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of Greenville will hold the 2017 Chili Cook-Off on Wednesday.

The event will run from 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Greenville Fire-Rescue Station One located on South Green Street.

The event will include chili, hot dogs, banana pudding, and baked goods.

To attend the event a donation of $5 is required.

All the proceeds from Wednesday’s cook-off will benefit the United Way of Pitt County.