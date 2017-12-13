Wanted shooting suspect turns himself in

PINK HILL, N.C. (WNCT) – A suspect wanted in connection to a shooting early Friday morning in Pink Hill is now under arrest.

According to the Pink Hill Police Department, John Kennion, Jr. turned himself into police Wednesday afternoon. Kennion is in the Lenoir County Jail under a $500,000 secured bond.

Police responded to a home on 306 Hunter St. around 5 a.m. on December 8th. Officials say several people had been in the home before an argument started. During the argument, 19-year-old Shquasha Sterling was shot in the lower back. Her condition is unknown.

Kennion is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious bodily injury and assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill.