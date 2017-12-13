Wanted shooting suspect turns himself in

WNCT Staff Published:

PINK HILL, N.C. (WNCT) – A suspect wanted in connection to a shooting early Friday morning in Pink Hill is now under arrest.

According to the Pink Hill Police Department, John Kennion, Jr. turned himself into police Wednesday afternoon. Kennion is in the Lenoir County Jail under a $500,000 secured bond.

Police responded to a home on 306 Hunter St. around 5 a.m. on December 8th. Officials say several people had been in the home before an argument started. During the argument, 19-year-old Shquasha Sterling was shot in the lower back. Her condition is unknown.

Kennion is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious bodily injury and assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill.

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s