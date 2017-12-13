Vidant urges parents to make sure toys are safe for kids

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — As you continue holiday shopping, health officials urge you to safety at the top of your list, especially when it comes to toys.

According to Vidant Medical Center’s injury and prevention program, that means avoiding toys with small parts as well as being sure to include helmets with any toys on wheels.

Injury prevention coordinator Ellen Walston said to always look closely at labels and pay attention to recalls.

Walston also recommends supervision within reach of your child.

“Many times, you have older siblings, and they have Legos or game pieces that have the smaller parts, and then if you have a toddler, they are going to put it in their mouths,” said Walston.

According to the program, more than one third of toy related injuries are ages 4 and under.