Vidant urges parents to make sure toys are safe for kids

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — As you continue holiday shopping, health officials urge you to safety at the top of your list, especially when it comes to toys.

According to Vidant Medical Center’s injury and prevention program, that means avoiding toys with small parts as well as being sure to include helmets with any toys on wheels.

Injury prevention coordinator Ellen Walston said to always look closely at labels and pay attention to recalls.

Walston also recommends supervision within reach of your child.

“Many times, you have older siblings, and they have Legos or game pieces that have the smaller parts, and then if you have a toddler, they are going to put it in their mouths,” said Walston.

According to the program, more than one third of toy related injuries are ages 4 and under.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s