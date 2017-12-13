Vidant holiday toy safety event held Wednesday in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Vidant Medical Center in Greenville will hold a holiday toy safety event on Wednesday.

The event will take place at 10 a.m. at the Eastern Carolina Injury Prevention Program at Vidant Medical Center.

The event will discuss choosing age-appropriate toys, dangerous items to avoid and safety tips for parents.

An estimated 262,300 children are in the emergency room for toy-related injuries in 2011, and more than a third of toy-related injuries happen to children ages four and under.

If you are planning to attend Wednesday’s event, call Erica Mizelle at 252-531-4612 or email Erica.mizelle@vidanthealth.com.