Real ID deadline looming

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials say anyone who has a driver’s license that was issued before May of this year will have to show extra documentation — or get a new license with a gold star — to get on a military post or to get on a plane.

Passengers at the Fayetteville airport had no idea that what they have to do to get on a plane is about to change.

“To show up at a plane and they’re not allowing you on because you don’t have the right ID, that can be devastating,” said traveler Geraldyne Lewis.

“I do think it’ll be a hardship especially for people, elderly other people, people without funds,” said traveler Corneia Miles.

Airport officials are concerned too that the ID change could turn into delays.

“The people that will need it, need to use our facility and we don’t want there to be any bottlenecks in that process,” said Toney Coleman, Fayetteville Deputy Airport Director.

The process is that you’ll have to get what’s called a Real ID.

It’s a license with a gold star on it, one that you can only get by showing extra proof of your identity at the DMV.

“You have to bring some documents with you, birth certificate, social security card, but it’s all about security,” said Terry Hutchins of the North Carolina Board of Transportation.

According to federal law, Real ID will be mandatory to get into federal buildings, and through airport security by 2020.

It’ll be mandatory to get onto a military post like Fort Bragg by this January.

If you don’t get a Real ID by the deadline, officials say your driver’s license will still be good to drive, you just won’t be able to get on a plane or on post without taking extra steps to prove your identity.

According to the TSA’s website, without a real ID, you will need to provide your license along with other forms of ID on the following list.