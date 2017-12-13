Over $1,500 raised for United Way at Greenville chili cook off

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The city of Greenville held its annual chili cook off Wednesday.

Twelve teams, including those from local restaurants and fire stations, put on their chef’s hats and put out their best recipe for chili.

More than $1,500 were raised, all to benefit the United way of Pitt County.

“We get involved here, and we have this chili cook off so that we can give back to them as we give back to the community on a daily basis,” said Steven Thompson with Greenville Fire/Rescue.

Crossbones Tavern won the restaurant division and Shift 3, Stations 2 won the open division.