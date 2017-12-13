Over $1,500 raised for United Way at Greenville chili cook off

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The city of Greenville held its annual chili cook off Wednesday.

Twelve teams, including those from local restaurants and fire stations, put on their chef’s hats and put out their best recipe for chili.

More than $1,500 were raised, all to benefit the United way of Pitt County.

“We get involved here, and we have this chili cook off so that we can give back to them as we give back to the community on a daily basis,” said Steven Thompson with Greenville Fire/Rescue.

Crossbones Tavern won the restaurant division and Shift 3, Stations 2 won the open division.

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s