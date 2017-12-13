New Pitt Co. program to help former inmates reenter society

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Wednesday marked the start of a new program in Pitt County.

Alongside five other cities, Greenville will be home to “STRIVE Fresh Start” program.

STRIVE Fresh Start helps nearly 600 men and women leaving incarceration and transitioning back into everyday life.

Governor Cooper says this will help former prisoners find jobs and make a positive impact on society.

“They need a system that will identify how to get back into the community,” said Joyce Jones, executive director for Life Empowerment Center. “How to have those basic needs like food, shelter and where to start. And like I said, we have to give them a hand up rather than a hand out.”

State and local leaders came together for this launching today, which was held at Greenville’s City Hall.