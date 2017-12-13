New entry procedures at Camp Lejeune likely to increase traffic delays

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT) – Camp Lejeune is now enforcing stricter base entry procedures that will slow traffic during peak periods.

Commuters entering the base gates during the morning rush hour can expect delays as sentries conduct a DoD-mandated visual and physical inspection of each and every DoD-authorized ID card.

The base expects to see traffic flow eventually improve as commuters adjust their morning departure times.

Over time, two sentries will be positioned in each lane of the highest volume gates at Camp Lejeune to inspect cards during the morning commute between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. in an attempt to alleviate congestion.

Commuters are advised that if they are waved through by the first sentry to be prepared to stop for the second.

