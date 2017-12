NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of New Bern swore in four newly elected officials on Tuesday in a ceremony at New Bern City Hall.

Three of the elected officials will serve as aldermen for the first time including Sabrina Bengal, Johnnie Kinsey, and Barbara Best.

Dana Outlaw was also sworn in for a second term as the mayor of New Bern.

Outlaw and the aldermen will each serve a four-year term.