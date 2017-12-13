More than 100 turkey dinners donated to Camp Johnson Marines

By Published:

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)–In the spirit of the holiday and to thank our troops for their sacrifices, residents from Duplin County teamed up with Food Lion to deliver over 100 turkeys on Wednesday to Marines.

Residents from River Landing Country Club and Food Lion executives delivered 10 to12-pound turkeys will all of the fixings for a Christmas meal to Camp Johnson.

“They don’t have to worry about what’s going to be on the table possibly for that Christmas dinner,” Chuck Conard, with Food Lion, said. “Anything to make it easier for those families is what we want to try to accomplish for them.”

Marine leaders picked up the meals to take back to their junior Marines. In total, 150 turkey dinners were donated.

“Assistance from the community and the show of gratitude means a lot to the Marines over the course of the year and it just keeps them pushing that much harder,” Col. David Grant, C.O. Marine Corps Combat Service Support Schools, said.

This is the second year of the event and organizers hope to make it permanent.

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s