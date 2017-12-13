More than 100 turkey dinners donated to Camp Johnson Marines

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)–In the spirit of the holiday and to thank our troops for their sacrifices, residents from Duplin County teamed up with Food Lion to deliver over 100 turkeys on Wednesday to Marines.

Residents from River Landing Country Club and Food Lion executives delivered 10 to12-pound turkeys will all of the fixings for a Christmas meal to Camp Johnson.

“They don’t have to worry about what’s going to be on the table possibly for that Christmas dinner,” Chuck Conard, with Food Lion, said. “Anything to make it easier for those families is what we want to try to accomplish for them.”

Marine leaders picked up the meals to take back to their junior Marines. In total, 150 turkey dinners were donated.

“Assistance from the community and the show of gratitude means a lot to the Marines over the course of the year and it just keeps them pushing that much harder,” Col. David Grant, C.O. Marine Corps Combat Service Support Schools, said.

This is the second year of the event and organizers hope to make it permanent.