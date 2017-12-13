Homeless shelters see increase in guests with cold temperatures

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — With the dropping temperatures, homeless shelters see a spike in occupancy as people rush to get out of the cold.

Kinston’s “Friends of the Homeless” shelter is now open all day and night instead of the normal 6 P.M. to 8 A.M. hours.

Director Jasper Newborn said during this time of year they see ten to fifteen percent more guests than usual.

“With the generosity of this community, we would be able to accept those who come,” said Newborn. “And if we ran out of bed space, the doors would still be open.”

The shelter offers both beds and showers.

Newborn said they don’t only see an increase in the homeless, but also those who may live in homes without a heat source.

