First Alert Forecast: Sunny, breezy and cold this afternoon

SUMMARY: Strong northerly winds behind an approaching cold front will bring chilly temperatures for mid-week.



THIS MORNING: Skies are sunny this morning but the temperatures are cold, in the upper 20s to lower 30s. It is breezy, with winds out of the northwest at 10 to 20+ mph. The wind chills will be in the teens and 20s as you head to work and school this morning.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 30’s to lower 40s. Northwest winds at 15-25 mph will make it feel colder, around 30.

TONIGHT: Skies are partly to mostly clear tonight with winds staying breezy, out of the southeast at 10 to 15 mph. You may be able to enjoy a meteor shower overnight.

THURSDAY: Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the 50’s.

