Family offering reward in 2010 Onslow County cold case

WNCT Staff Published:

HUBERT, N.C. (WNCT) —The family of a man found shot in the head in 2010 is now offering a reward for information leading to an arrest.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said the family of John Smallwood is offering a $1,600.25 reward.

The Sheriff’s Office is also putting up an additional $1,000 in reward money.

Smallwood was found dead by his roommate, James R. Powers, in the home they shared on 201 Smallwood Road Lot 9 on January 17, 2010.

Deputies said gunshot wounds to the head were the cause of death.

Despite a lengthy investigation, the Sheriff’s Office said their investigation lacked sufficient information to move forward.

If you know anything, you can call the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113.

 

