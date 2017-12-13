Council member Smith launches job training initiative

By Published:

Greenville, N.C. (WNCT)- The City of Greenville is launching a new initiative in hopes of bringing more training and jobs to the area.

Council woman Kandie Smith launched the new job training initiative as her last move as mayor of Greenville.

The city plans to work with Pitt County Community College to form additional work force training programs. Officials will then recruit those who can benefit most from the training. Partnerships with local organizations will allow them to recruit future employees. Former Mayor Smith says it’s a win-win for community members and businesses.

“We do want the people to know we do want you to work, we do want to support you, but we also want to make sure we bring the businesses in as well,” said Kandie Smith, Greenville City Council Member, “so we got to have you ready so let’s see what we can do to do that together.”

The City of Greenville and Pitt Community College are already working together on two programs- Project Tool Up and the Youth at Work program.

Anyone interested should contact the City’s Office of Economic Development at (252) 329-4502 or Pitt Community College’s Ernis Lee at (252) 493-7388.

