9OYS: Tenants in Farmville being kicked out over controversy

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — More than a dozen tenants in Farmville said they are being thrown out of their apartments for something they didn’t do.

Eboni Gorham and her three children have lived in their apartment on Anderson Avenue in the Pine Grove neighborhood for seven years, but come January 4, they won’t have a place to call home.

“I don’t want to cry, but it’s hard,” said Gorham. “I don’t know what I am going to do”

She received an eviction letter from the Farmville Housing Authority that said a man who is banned from the neighborhood, Terrell Harper, was in her home in August. She said that never happened.

“If he was in my apartment, I would admit to it, but he hasn’t so I’m not going to admit to something I did not do,” Gorham said.

She said the director of the housing authority told her Harper was on house arrest wearing an ankle bracelet, and it pinged at her home.

However, she said the surveillance footage she saw didn’t show anyone going in or out of the house.

“I don’t care where his GPS tracker placed him,” Gorham said. “I didn’t open the door and let him in; my kids wasn’t here to answer the door to let him in; my car when I looked at the photo, my car was not even home.”

Her family is one of sixteen that are being evicted. Cornelia Vick is being evicted after living there after one year.

“Wrong because I have five kids,” said Vick. “A house arrest bracelet doesn’t determine if they are inside of your house or not; it just bings on the address surrounded by them.”

Marcus Joyner is being evicted after living there 11 months.

“I am 64 years old and live by myself,” said Gorham. “I don’t have people in my house like that. No young folks, no way. I have nowhere to go. Here it is right here in the holidays — they talk about they want me to move?”

Charlie Herrin Jr. said he’s lived there for 32 years and “never had no problems, never been arrested or nothing.”

9 On Your Side went to the housing authority to get answers, but they were not available for immediate comment.

Gorham said she didn’t do anything wrong and hopes this does not happen to anyone else.

“We shouldn’t sit in silence when something like this is happening because it has to be wrong,” Gorham said. “That is how I feel, like I am being punished for something I did not do.”

Farmville police said they have been in contact with the housing authority and are working toward a solution.

They said the tracking devices do sometimes have glitches but are reliable for the most part.