34 cases of whooping cough reported in N. Carolina county

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina county health department has counted a total of 34 cases of whooping cough in a recent outbreak.

The Times-News of Hendersonville reports that the Henderson County Department of Public Health released its most recent count in the pertussis outbreak on Tuesday. It initially reported 21 cases on Dec. 8.

The health department says about 1,000 people in schools and the larger community have been identified as having close contact with someone who has the respiratory disease.

Pardee UNC Health Care and Park Ridge Health have implemented visitor restrictions in response to the outbreak.

The health department strongly recommends vaccination.

