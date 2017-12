GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Uptown Greenville is asking the community to participate in a survey.

The online survey will inform city officials of the community’s thoughts about what is working in the city and what Greenville citizens believe could be improved.

One participate of the survey will be selected to win a $100 gift certificate from the Uptown business of their choice.

To take part in the quick survey, click here.