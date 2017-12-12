Trump signs act meant to improve N.C. military bases

By Published:
Donald Trump

WASHINGTON (WNCT) — President Donald Trump signed the FY2018 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) into law on Tuesday. 

The legislation included changes to Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, providing an across the board pay raise for service members, and implements reforms that could make life easier for military families.

North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis is the chair of the Armed Services Subcommittee on Personnel, which has oversight over half of the Pentagon’s budget.

“I applaud the President for signing the NDAA into law that reaffirms our nation’s commitment to supporting the brave men and women in uniform and reestablishes America’s commitment to a strong national defense and protecting its interest abroad,” said Senator Tillis. “I am proud that my provisions to upgrade to Camp Lejeune and Cherry Point, improve military family readiness, and direct the DoD & VA to collaborate closely on establishing interoperability with the new Electronic Health Record were included.”

The FY2018 NDAA contained updates to the Helping Veterans Exposed to Burn Pits Act, the Securing the Electric Grid to Protect Military Readiness Act of 2017, the modernization to the DOD & VA healthcare collaboration, and provisions to military family readiness.

 In total, the North Carolina military bases will receive $293,657,000 in the act. 

 

 

