Troopers: Driver trapped after 18-wheeler, hauling ash, hits tree in Washington County

By Published:

PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WNCT) – A truck driver was seriously injured after his 18-wheeler hit a tree in Washington County on Tuesday.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol says it happened on N.C.99 near N.C. 32 around 11:49a.m.

Troopers said William Shelby was driving south on the highway when he off the road and hit a tree.

Emergency crews said the 58-year-old was trapped inside the truck for some time. First responders from four different counties had to be called in to assist in freeing him from the truck.

NC Highway Patrol said Shelby was transported to a hospital with serious injures.

 

 

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s