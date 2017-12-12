Troopers: Driver trapped after 18-wheeler, hauling ash, hits tree in Washington County

PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WNCT) – A truck driver was seriously injured after his 18-wheeler hit a tree in Washington County on Tuesday.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol says it happened on N.C.99 near N.C. 32 around 11:49a.m.

Troopers said William Shelby was driving south on the highway when he off the road and hit a tree.

Emergency crews said the 58-year-old was trapped inside the truck for some time. First responders from four different counties had to be called in to assist in freeing him from the truck.

NC Highway Patrol said Shelby was transported to a hospital with serious injures.