Ronald McDonald House selling luminary kits to support families

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s less than two weeks until Christmas, but many are finding a well to get into the holiday spirit for a good cause.

The Ronald McDonald House of Eastern North Carolina serves families with children in the hospital.

The holidays are one of their busiest times of the year for the organization.

“I think they come in initially being scared and not knowing what the next step is for their child and not knowing what the outcome is going to be of the healing for their child but being able to come in here,” said Meghan Woolard, executive director. “We take away some of those things”

They are continuing a tradition that of selling luminary kits that can line your street or driveway.

All of the money for the kits will go directly to the families of the house.

Kits are $10 each and cover the cost of one night for a family.

Each kit contains ten bags, candles, and sand for each.

You can order them by calling: (252) 847-5435 or visit the Ronald McDonald House website.